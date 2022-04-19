Tornado Relief continues in Bremen, KY

Our mutual efforts to support the tornado relief in Bremen, KY are doing much good. The combined support of St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg, along with volunteers from other area churches have made a big difference. One very touching comment was made by Bremen Mayor Allen Miller, who said, “Our belief in humanity has been restored. We were starting to lose faith in humanity and then all these people showed up to help us.” Groups that have recently helped are from Knoxville, TN, Hillsboro, OH, and Daviess County, IN. As an update, the Greenville, KY school is being cleared out and the main warehouse (South Carrollton, KY) is pretty much done. This is where so many volunteers from Dubois County helped (rough calculation of over 450 man-hours) to unpack clothing donation boxes, sort (children’s, women’s, and men’s clothing as well as shoes, personal health care items, and canned foods, etc) and then repack and label boxes for moving to the distribution center-Powers Chapel in Bremen.

Mayor Miller was also asked about the financial help received so far. He explained, ” the maximum an uninsured or underinsured family, with no other options, receives is $ 37,950. Later, in a second round, they could receive an additional $7,000 for the contents of their home. Every home has been assigned a case number. Caseworkers sit down with the family and work through the process. First is FEMA, second is the American Red Cross and third is any insurance they had and sometimes going back and re-submitting paperwork to FEMA”. Caseworkers then work through the families long-term plans: building, buying, renting, leaving, etc. If they choose to rebuild they will need to provide specifics. If there is a shortfall, they apply for other outside grants or monies. After that is all exhausted, then they will use the Muhlenburg County Bremen Relief Fund.

Lugene Merkel-Local Coordinator, said, “This is where my heart is. We as Christians are called to help others, not to question why some were not insured or underinsured. My own home is probably underinsured because we reevaluate our insurance every 3 years and it has been 2 years at least. I want to keep Bremen in front of Dubois County because we have compassionate loving hearts in our community that give from the heart”.

Our next scheduled work session is . To be put on the volunteer list please contact Lugene Merkel at 812-536-2921. We will be meeting at Subway in Huntingburg at 7:30 am. Plans at this point are to work on clearing debris from homeowner’s yards and property. Bring yard rakes, shovels, and a sack lunch with drinks. Donations are still being accepted. Please make checks to: Bremen Community Tornado Relief Fund and mail to Lugene Merkel 10901 W. State Road 64 Huntingburg, IN 47542 Thank You!