Two Missouri women Arrested in Jasper on Meth related Charges

Two Missouri women were arrested in Jasper on Meth related Charges.

On April 20, 2022 jasper police department was dispatched to the sure stay hotel reference possible overdose. Officers arrived on scene with EMS and identified the subject as 47-year-old Cynthia Conner. After an investigation by officers, a search warrant was granted and meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia were located in the room. Conner and another woman Paige Wiskur was taken into custody on related charges. Connor was lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of possession of meth (felony), possession of a legend drug (felony), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor).