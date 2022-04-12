Two Washington Men Arrested for Possession of Meth, Controlled Substances, and Syringes

Pike County – morning, , at approximately 2:10 a.m., Trooper Angermeier stopped the driver of a 2001 Dodge pickup truck for driving 97 mph on I-69 near the 45 mile-marker. The driver was identified as Wesley Detalente, 41, and his passenger was identified as Joshua Jackson, 39, both from Washington. A wanted check revealed Detalente had active warrants out of Vanderburgh County for probation violation and for possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a glass smoking device with burnt white residue in the center console. The residue later tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also noticed the shifter knob was aftermarket and had a hidden compartment that contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. During a further search, officers located a container that was zip-tied to the frame of the truck. When officers opened the container, they discovered one used syringe, a smoking device with burnt residue, package of 10 syringes, a baggie containing 11 Dilaudid pills, and a digital scale. Detalente and Jackson were arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Wesley Detalente, 41, Washington, IN

Joshua Jackson, 39, Washington, IN

Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Brayden Angermeier, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Petersburg Police

Picture 1 is Wesley Detalente Picture 2 is Joshua Jackson