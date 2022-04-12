Vincennes Man Arrested after Driving 116 mph on US 50

Vincennes Man Arrested for Reckless Driving after Driving 116 mph on US 50

Knox County – morning, , at approximately 6:53 a.m., Sergeant Bill Gadberry was patrolling US 50 near Monty Road when he observed a 2011 Mercedes Benz traveling east at a high rate of speed. Sergeant Gadberry utilized his radar and clocked the vehicle at 111 mph. The vehicle was clocked a second time at 116 mph near Robinson Road. The vehicle was stopped on US 50 at Robinson Road and the driver was identified as Brandon Scott-George Hall, 33, of Vincennes. Between the time of the initial clock and the traffic stop, Hall passed two other vehicles and drove through six intersections.

Hall was arrested for Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor, and taken to the Knox County Jail where he later posted bond and was released.