Virginia L. Teets, age 86 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 7:34 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Virginia was born on January 14, 1936, in East Chicago, Indiana to Harry H. and Lottie M. (Orzel) Antkowiak. She married Ted Teets on April 26, 1958, in Whiting, Indiana.

She was a homemaker and also worked and retired from the K-Mart in Jasper.

Virginia was a member of St. Celestine Catholic Church.

She was an avid reader, reading over 100 books a year, and loved animals. She also enjoyed camping, knitting, participating in a weekly bible study group, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is her husband, Ted Teets of Celestine, three sons, Todd Teets, Sheridan, IN, Christopher Teets (Jennifer), Cedar Lake, IN, and Steve Teets (Jessica), Lafayette, IN, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three sisters, Dolores Zubay, Crown Point, IN, Marilyn Kozak, Dyer, IN, and Diane Dean, Mississippi.

Preceding her in death was one son, David Teets, her parents, and one brother, Donald Ankov.

A funeral service for Virginia L. Teets will be held at 11 am on Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

There will be no visitation before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or St. Celestine Catholic Church.

