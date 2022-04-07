Vonetta J. “Tudy” Voegerl, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Vonetta was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on September 12, 1948, to Irwin and Peggy (Bufkin) Klee. She was a homemaker.

Vonetta enjoyed painting and looked forward to Sunday drives, and she also loved spending time with her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are one son, Travis Voegerl, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Savannah, Alexandra, Justin, and Emilee Voegerl, two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Abagail Voegerl, and three sisters, Gayla (Ted) Klem, Kathy Klee, and Roberta Klee, all of Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, three daughters, Shawnetta, Dawnetta, and Tracy Voegerl, one son, Jarrod Voegerl, one sister, Etta Jane Klee, and one brother Kenneth Klee.

A funeral service for Vonetta J. “Tudy” Voegerl will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:30 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

