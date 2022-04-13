Woman arrested in Jasper on Public Intoxication charges

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 6:30 jasper police department received a phone call in reference a female subject fallen with Ahead injury, and an aggressive dog would not allow witnesses to assist her. Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the vine street lofts as well as ems. upon officers arrival female subject identified as Sherry Fitzgerald-Pace was found on the ground unable to get up. The female subject showed signs of intoxication and tested .235 on pbt.

Fitzgerald Pace was then lodged in the Dubois county security center on public Intoxication Charges a class B misdemeanor.