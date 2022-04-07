Women of the Church First Regional Gathering June 17-19th

Women of the Church, a Catholic leadership forum, will launch its first regional gathering June 17-19, 2022, at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN.

Women of all ages will gather to nurture their leadership roles wherever they are on their journey. Participants will be invited to listen and learn from leaders in the Church and to bring their own experiences into conversation with others.

Registration is now open at www.womenofthechurch.org and will be capped at 50 participants. Deadline to register is June 1. The fee is $250, which includes room and meals, or $100 for commuters.

Plenary sessions will include a recorded video conversation with Kerry Alys Robinson and an in-person presentation by Dr. Kimberly Baker.

Robinson is the executive partner for global and national initiatives at Leadership Roundtable and the executive director-elect of the Opus Prize Foundation. Baker is a co-founder of Women of the Church and associate professor of patristics at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Workshops will be led by Judith Fean, Rachel Forbes Kaufman, and Sr. Jeana Visel, OSB.

Fean, retired vice president for mission at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, IN, will lead “Leadership Lessons from One Woman’s Journey.”

Forbes Kaufman will lead “How Purpose Changes Across Your Lifetime: Tools for Discerning Life Transitions.” She is the founding director of The Retirement InstituteTM, a ministry of Forbes Well-Being Advisors.

Sr. Jeana will speak on “Seeking the Visible Face of God: Praying with Icons.” She is a Benedictine sister of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, IN, and dean of School of Theology programs at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

The regional forum is sponsored by Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology and The Loyola Foundation.