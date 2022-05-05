2022 Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot Available through August 8th

Sales for the 2022 Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot event are now officially underway with tickets available for purchase at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce office and various on-site locations through August 8th. The second annual event is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 4-7th. Proceeds will benefit the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund to include one year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and a laptop for local scholarship recipients. Proceeds will also help to provide a strong financial base for the continuation and growth of the Strassenfestand the Jasper community.

This year’s minimum prize has been set at $2,000. In its inaugural year, the pot total reached $141,110. Steve Brenner of Evansville and his wife, Dana, claimed the $70,555 prize. Steve purchased his ticket from the half-pot booth at the Southgate Shopping Center when driving through town on his weekday truck route to Jasper. Raffle tickets are being sold for cash only in the following amounts: one (1) ticket for $5.00, three (3) tickets for $10.00, twenty (20) tickets for $20.00, fifty (50) tickets for $40.00, and a new bulk amount of one hundred fifty (150) tickets for $100.00.

Now through August 8th tickets will be available for purchase during normal business hours at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce. Beginning on July 7th, there will be set drive-thru hours Thursday and Friday from 3-6 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM-2 PM at the half pot booth which will be located in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper. The booth will move to the Strassenfest on August 4th. Follow the Jasper StrassenfestFacebook page for updates and find a complete listing of ticket sale dates and locations, rules and regulations online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot. License Number 015573.

Clubs, organizations, or businesses interested in hosting an on-site sales event for their employees or members, are encouraged to contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866

to set up a time and date. Similar to another successful area half pot event put on by the West Side Nut Club, the Jasper Strassenfest will be once again be utilizing state-certified raffle software company, Ascend. Tickets will be sold for cash only via mobile hand-held device with a receipt showing your purchased raffle numbers. You must be 18 years of age to participate in the half-pot raffle.