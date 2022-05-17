Christine Egg passed away peacefully at home in Rogers, Arkansas on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 86.

Chris was born in Cuzco, Indiana on January 14, 1936, to Robert and Grace (Conrad) Hall.

She graduated from Dubois High School in 1954 and moved to Michigan where she worked for a telephone company as an operator. She returned to Jasper, Indiana and married Edward Earl Egg on December 25, 1966. Chris worked in the Egg family dry cleaning business for several years before becoming a homemaker.

Christine was a member of the DAV Auxiliary #77 of Jasper, Indiana.

She moved to Arkansas in 2016 to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Chris is survived by her son, Bret (Molly) Egg of Rogers, Arkansas, granddaughters Britni (Josh) Piyavunno of Southaven, Mississippi, and Breanna (Alex) Hilbert of Munford, Tennessee, two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Baylor Piyavunno of Southaven Mississippi, and sisters Wilma (Marlin) Dorsam and Sandra (Michael) Craig both of Huntingburg, Indiana.

Chris is preceded in death by her husband Eddie, brothers Bobbie Gene, Channing, and Donald Hall, and her parents Robert and Grace Hall.

The family wishes to thank Circle of Life Hospice of NW Arkansas, and caregivers Tiffany Brandenburg and Misty Meeks for their loving care.

A memorial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana, on May 19, 2022, at 2 pm, with internment in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life will be officiated by Pastor Bob Borden.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.