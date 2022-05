A local family’s son sadly passed away after being struck by a drunk driver. A funeral was held for Raife Milligan on th. Raife was attending NYU with plans to become a doctor. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Raife’s parents with medical, travel and funeral expenses. To donate please visit: gofundme.com and search Raife Milligan or visit this link https://bit.ly/3LkMIJe

