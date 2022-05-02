A Tell City man was arrested in Jasper on Sunday morning on trespass charges.

Sunday Officers were called to the above location in reference to a male subject who had gained entry into the residence without permission. The subject was identified as 18-year-old Michael Xavier James. It was learned that he was previously trespassed from the residence by the owner. After being medically cleared at Memorial Hospital, he was transported to the Dubois County Security Center. While in the booking intake, Mr. James threatened to fight officers several times. He was booked in the Dubois County security center on charges of intimidation, residential entry, and criminal trespass.