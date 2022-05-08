Accident in Jasper Results in Total Loss of Two Vehicles

An accident in Jasper results in the total loss of two vehicles.

Saturday morning, 82-Year-Old, Farroll King, was driving his 2009 Dodge Journey southbound, when he attempted to turn from the 1900 block of Newton Street into the parking lot of a business along Newton Street.

While King was attempting to turn left in front of oncoming traffic, a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by 21-year-old, Alexinnah Hahn, was traveling northbound on Newton and crashed into the right side of King’s Dodge.

Both drivers and passengers were treated at the scene and King and his passenger, Joy King, were transported to Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were considered a total loss.

Hahn was cited for driving while suspended, the passenger in Hahn’s vehicle, Trenton Bass, was cited for failure to wear a seatbelt, and King was cited for failing to yield the right of way.