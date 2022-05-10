Alabama Jail Guard Dead, Inmate Lover Captured Near Evansville

The 11-day-long manhunt for an escaped inmate and an Alabama jail guard ended in southern Indiana. The sheriff in Evansville says Alabama corrections officer Vicky White shot herself in the head as officers closed-in on them yesterday. She died hours later at the hospital. Police tracked White and her escaped-convict boyfriend to Vanderburgh County after getting a tip about a car they were driving. The sheriff in Alabama where the escape took place says the inmate, Casey White, will be brought back to the state and will be shackled in his cell to prevent another escape.