Betty Lou Luker, age 90, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:30 a.m., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born July 18, 1931, in Huntingburg, to Earl Sr. and Corilla (Blessinger) Luker. Betty worked at the Palace of Sweets in Huntingburg for many years. She also worked at Tartan Factory and retired from Dubois Wood Products. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg; and enjoyed baking and watching old cowboy movies. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Phyllis Schulte; and one brother, Earl Luker, Jr.

She is survived by one brother, John (Irma) Luker of Otwell, Ind.; three sisters, Patty Leinenbach of Ferdinand, Ind., Mary Jane (Linus) Voegerl and Eileen (Don) Patberg, both of Huntingburg, Ind.; and by nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service. There will be no visitation. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice, or Northwood Retirement Community. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com