Beverly Kay Kaetzel, age 71, of Dale, Indiana, passed away at 1:09 p.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born April 22, 1951, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Renus and Elizabeth “Bettye” (Schwenk) Meyer; and married Jon M. Kaetzel on September 19, 1970, in Huntingburg. Beverly was a Dale 4-H Club Leader; and member of the Santa Claus United Methodist Church, Garden Club, Santa Claus Home Makers Club, and Santa Claus American Legion Post #242 Auxiliary where she was a past president. She was a stay-at-home mother and worked as a produce manager at Holiday Foods in Ferdinand. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister-in-law, Virginia “Ginny” Meyer.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jon M. Kaetzel of Dale; two sons, Jeff (Marcia) Kaetzel of Dale, Ind., and Jeremy (Amy) Kaetzel of Bruceville, Ind.; one daughter, Brandy (James) Welp of Ferdinand, Ind.; one brother, Eric Meyer of Huntingburg, Ind.; and ten grandchildren, Kyle, Makinze, Kasey, Kent, Chris, R.J. and Leslie Kaetzel, Carter, Mason and Tanner Welp.

Funeral services for Beverly Kaetzel will be held at 10:00 a.m., C.D.T. (11:00 a.m., E.D.T.), on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Dale United Methodist Church in Dale, Indiana. Pastor Michael Turner will officiate at the service. Burial will follow at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church Cemetery. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.nassandson.com