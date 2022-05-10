Billie Kay Terwiske, age 69, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 9:46 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Kay was born on May 30, 1952, in Washington, Indiana, to William and Emily (Lindley) Lee. She married Bruce Terwiske on March 22, 1986, at the United Methodist Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Kay was a 1970 graduate of Shoals High School.

She was crowned Miss Martin County on July 23, 1968.

She was a sales representative for Stens Corporation for over 20 years. She was also a sales consultant and director for Mary Kay Cosmetics Inc. for over 40 years, where she had earned several awards within the organization and was a pink car driver.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, CHRP, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and the Loogootee-Shoals Chapter of Tri Kappa.

She enjoyed gardening and flowers, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Bruce Terwiske, Ireland, Indiana, one son, Bryant (Amy) Trambaugh, Loogootee, IN, three grandchildren, Kayla (Chad) Wurst, and Carson and Coen Trambaugh, one great-granddaughter Wurst on the way, two sisters, Diana Key, Bedford, IN, and Shelley (Ron) Allbright, French Lick, IN, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Billie Kay Terwiske will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

