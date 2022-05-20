Chalk Walk Saturday, May 21st

Chalk Walk is happening this Saturday, May 21st from 8 am to 2 pm at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

If you want to participate in the chalk walk it is $12 to register the day of or you can register online prior to the event at Jasperarts.org/chalkwalk. That fee will get you a box of chalk and many donated items. All other activities during the event are free of charge.

This event will take place rain or shine. So come on out and enjoy some good food and some chalk art.