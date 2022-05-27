Clifford Ray Froman, 83, of Eckerty, IN passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

He was born on October 21, 1938, in Centerville, IN to the late Charles and Velma Gay (Brown) Froman.

Clifford married Margaret King on July 28, 1962, and she preceded him in death on June 23, 1982. They were of the Christian faith. He was a Beekeeper and enjoyed antique shows and tractors. He worked for 24 plus years until his retirement at Robertson Crushed Stone Inc. in Milltown, IN.

Clifford is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret (King) Froman, his parents, Charles and Velma Froman, and his siblings, Douglas E. Froman, Justus C. Froman, Geneva E. Froman, Charles M. Froman, Anna L. Froman, Clarence P. Froman, Roberta Jane Froman, and Clayton N. Froman.

He is survived by his children, David (Becky) Froman of Eckerty, IN, Arlene Froman of Paoli, IN, Marvella (Keith) Speedy of Eckerty, IN, Loretta (Dwain) Cary of Loogootee, IN, Jason Froman of English, IN, Lisa Tipton of Eckerty, IN, 19 Grandchildren, 1 Step – Grandchild, 6 Great- Grandchildren, 1 Step Great- Grandchild, one Great Grandchild on the way, his siblings, Rosetta “Tootie” Dyer of Palmyra, IN, Robert (Linda) Froman of Milltown, IN and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:00 at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN. Burial will follow in Taswell Cemetery.

Visitation will begin Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M at Dillman – Green Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 10:00 until the time of service at the funeral home.

