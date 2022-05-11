Community Forum event held in Jasper about youth substance abuse

Dubois County Cares and Purdue Extension hosted a Community Forum Yesterday Tuesday evening.

The event was a forum-based event and took place at the Arnold F. Habig Community Center in Jasper. The event allowed community members to share thoughts about combating youth Alcohol and substance use.

Candy Neal Coordinator of Dubois County Cares had this to say bout why this event is so important.

Neal also expressed how Dubois County Cares is always taking input from the community.

The results of the 2022 parents survey and the 2022 hidden in plain sight were also presented.

For more information about Dubois County Cares, you can go to duboiscountycares.org, you can contact Candy Neal by email at duboiscountycares@gmail.com or by phone at 812-827-8464.