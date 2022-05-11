DNR Division of Law Enforcement Recruiting event May 24th

DNR’s Division of Law Enforcement will host a conservation officer recruiting event on Tuesday, May 24 for District 7, which includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. It will be at the Evansville FOP Lodge, located at 801 Court Street in Evansville, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The event will cover critical portions of the 2022 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training, and physical agility testing requirements.

Participation at the recruiting event does not guarantee a position, but should provide insight into what it takes to become a conservation officer.

To see if you qualify to be an Indiana Conservation Officer and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on Become a Conservation Officer.

For more information on the District 7 recruiting event contact ICO Joe Haywood at 812-890-6604.