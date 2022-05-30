Dolores C. Klem, age 98, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 8:48 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dolores was born in Ireland, Indiana, on December 29, 1923, to Herman and Elizabeth (Zirkelbach) Schepers. She married Clarence Klem on September 16, 1941, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1983.

She was a homemaker and retired from Kimball International after working in the offices cleaning for 10 years.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland and the St. Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed gardening, watching game shows, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are five children, Stan Klem, Naples, FL, Tim Klem, Newburgh, IN, Mark (Elanie) Klem, North Olmsted, OH, Brian (Patty) Klem, Jasper, IN, and Jeff Klem, Ireland, IN, 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren, and one daughter-in-law, Ann Klem, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one daughter Carol (Walter) Oser, two sons, Ron Klem and Edward Klem, one daughter-in-law, Janet Klem, one son-in-law, Walter Oser, two grandsons, Scott Oser and Cory Klem, one granddaughter, Diana Oser, one great granddaughter, Adriana Blaire, one great grandson, David Mattingly, are six sisters, Genevieve Steffe, Frieda Kiefer, Bernadine Voegerl, Leona Humbert, Irene Knust, and Marie Schepers, and two brothers, Walter and Victor Schepers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores C. Klem will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.