Donald Bellner, age 85, of Evansville, passed away at 9:15 a.m., on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Brentwood Care Center in Evansville.

He was born April 11, 1937, in Huntingburg, to Joseph and Ann (Othello) Bellner; and married Phillipa Louise Egbert on October 10, 1958. Donald retired from Meadow Gold Dairy; and volunteered at St. Vincent’s Hospital for many years, chauffeuring people to and from their cars in a golf cart. He took great care and pride in his lawn; and enjoyed fishing and going to the casino, where he met his second wife, Selma. Donald loved to spend time with his granddaughter, Jessica, and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Phillipa Louise Bellner, who passed away on June 27, 2001; one daughter, Tamara Mills; and one sister, Evelyn Bellner.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Jessica (Timothy) Pritchett of Bloomington, Ind.; three great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Bella, and Samuel; his second wife, Selma Bellner of Evansville, Ind.; and by two sisters, Betty (Richard) Scuteri of Watkins Glenn, New York, and Barbara (Junior) Neukam of Jasper, Ind.

Funeral services for Donald Bellner will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Stendal with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Holland American Legion Post #343. Pastor John Beasley will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the St. Peters Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., on Monday, prior to the service. All services will be held at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com