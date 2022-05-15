Donald L. Vonderschmidt, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on , 2022, in Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Donnie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1930, to Louis and Clarissa (Giesler) Vonderschmidt.

He was a 1948 graduate of Jasper High School, and he enrolled in the U.S. Maritime Service in 1949.

He retired from the Jasper Veneer Mills, where he had worked for most of his life.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where he had been a member of the choir, and he was also a lifetime member of the K of C.

Donnie enjoyed beekeeping, gardening, feeding birds, painting, and then took up crocheting in his later years.

Surviving is one sister, Mary Rita Wadsworth, Spring Hill, TN, and 16 nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two sisters, Imelda Hadden and Thelma Elliott, one brother, Claude Vonderschmidt, who died in infancy, one niece, and one nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald L. Vonderschmidt will be held at 3:00 p.m. on , 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. service time at the church on .

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Schools or to Cathedral Health Care Center.

