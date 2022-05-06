Dorothy C. Lange, 86, of Huntingburg, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 5th.

Dorothy was born August 10, 1935 in Jasper to Urban and Collette (Burger) Fuhs. She married Raymond J. Lange on June 4, 1957 in St. Joseph Church in Jasper. Raymond preceded her in death on August 11, 2019. Dorothy was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church. She was a former Officer of Christian Mothers and St. Henry Parish Council. Dorothy was a Simon Brute’ Award recipient.

She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, gardening, baking, camping and being a Lector and Cantor at church.

Dorothy is survived by three sons, Mike (Brenda) Lange of Saint Meinrad, Jerry (Glenda) Lange of Schnellville and Tom (Valerie) Lange of Santa Claus; three daughters, Christie (Pat) Kramer of Holland, Angela Recker and Margaret (Pat) Flemming all of Huntingburg; two brothers, Earl (Marilyn) Fuhs and Charlie (Bernice) Fuhs all of Jasper; two sisters, Ruth Buecher of Jasper and Mary C. Lange of Huntingburg; twenty-two grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; brothers, John and Linus Fuhs; sister, Lisetta Buechler; brother, Edward Fuhs in infancy; grandson, Chris Klueh and two great-grandchildren in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in St. Henry Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com