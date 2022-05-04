Douglas Dean Leibering, age 76, passed away at 5:43 a.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He was born in Huntingburg on June 25, 1945, to Walter Eugene and Alberta Helen (Meyer) Leibering. He married Linda Meyerholtz on July 31, 1965 at Grace Lutheran Church.

Doug was a graduate of Huntingburg High School. He retired after working for over 35 years at Norfolk Southern Railroad. He enjoyed decades of camping and fishing at the lake with his family, many years of bowling in leagues with his father, brothers, wife and friends, and many trips/vacations across the US to visit his daughter, son-in-law and grandsons. Doug also liked hunting and playing cards. He was always happy to have a home project or to help his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Eugene Leibering; his mother, Alberta Helen Leibering; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Don (Glenda) Leibering and Gary Leibering.

Doug will be loved and missed by his wife of 56 years, Linda Leibering of Huntingburg; his daughter and son-in-law, Sherri (Patrick) Ingman of Louisville, Nebraska; two brothers and sister-in-law, Steve Leibering of Ferdinand and Richard (Fran) Leibering of Huntingburg; sister-in-law, Patty Leibering of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Tyler and Travis Ingman, as well as a large extended family and many friends.

At Doug’s request, no viewing or visitation will be held. Family will gather for a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice or the Huntingburg Library. Condolences may also be shared with his family online at: www.nassandson.com