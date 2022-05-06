Edward J. Wilz, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Ed was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 5, 1942, to John L. and Helen B. (Giesler) Wilz. He married Linda Hurm on February 7, 1975, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Ed served six years in the Army National Guard.

Ed retired in 2002 as a factory worker for Jasper Corporation.

In his younger years, Ed enjoyed gardening. He was a fan of the Indiana Hoosiers, Indianapolis Colts, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Linda Wilz, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Denise (Bryan Scott) Eastridge, Taswell, IN, two sons; John (Kathryn) Wilz, Jasper, IN, Richard (Amber) Wilz, Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren; Madison and Kaitlyn Eastridge, Mason, Ian and Emmett Wilz, Bryce, Libby and Reese Wilz, two sisters; Mary (Jim) Spellmeyer and Ann Ward, one brother; Tom (Sharon) Wilz, and one sister-in-law, Sue Wilz.

Preceding him in death is one brother; Dennis Wilz and one brother-in-law; Ernie Ward.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward J. Wilz will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Northwood Retirement Community and Heart to Heart Hospice for taking care of Ed.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.