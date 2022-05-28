Esther M. Englert, age 101, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Esther was born in Celestine, Indiana, on April 3, 1921, to Herman and Mary (Humbert) Theising. She married Lawrence B. Englert on May 5, 1941, in St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 11, 1997.

Esther was a homemaker and worked in retail until retirement.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the D of I, and the St. Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, water skiing, camping, fishing, going on senior trips and traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Dean (Vicki) Englert, Drew (Marla) Englert, both of Jasper, IN, three daughters, Virlee (Patrick) Schneider, Indianapolis, IN, Elaine (Paul) Thornton, Naples, FL, Carla Thomas, Boulder, CO, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one great grandson, and one sister, Olivia Hasenour.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Esther M. Englert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, prior to Mass, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the D of I, or the St. Ann’s Society.

