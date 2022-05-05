Ferdinand Heimatfest Accepting Teams for the Backyard BBQ contest

Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by MasterBrand Cabinets is accepting teams for the Backyard BBQ contest scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at the Ferdinand Community Center. The Entry fee for applicants is $25. BBQ categories include Chicken, Ribs, Pulled Pork, & Brisket. Overall winner will take home $500 and overall runner-up will win $250. For more information, or to download the registration form check out our website, www.ferdinandheimatfest.com. Interested groups can also contact Derek Schlachter at 812-631-8580, or djs@rdmsales.com for more information, or to sign up their teams.

Sampling will also be available from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM ET in the BBQ area. Entry fee for individuals wishing to sample is $5.