Former Vincennes Police Chief and his wife arrested in Illinois

Yesterday, former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. The criminal investigation was initiated in July 2019. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.

During the investigation involving Dustin Luking, Indiana State Police Detective Sergeant Greg Ashby revealed over $35,000 had been taken from the evidence vault and Luking allegedly used the funds for personal use. An Indiana State Board of Accounts audit revealed several additional discrepancies involving Luking. The audit revealed over $14,000 was used by Luking for personal use between 2013-2016. After the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued this morning for Luking.

Arrested and Charges:

Dustin J. Luking, 48, 1606 16th Street, Lawrenceville, IL.

Theft, Level 5 Felony Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony Forgery, Level 6 Felony

Investigation involving Bethany J. Shelton Luking

In August 2019, Indiana State Police investigated a theft of prescription medication at the Bettye J. McCormick Senior Center in Vincennes where Bethany J. Shelton Luking, 49, was employed. The investigation was reviewed by the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued earlier today for her arrest. Luking was charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deceit, Level 6 Felony.

Dustin Luking and his wife, Bethany, were arrested this morning without incident. Dustin Luking was arrested at Toyota Boshoku in Lawrenceville, IL, by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. Bethany Luking was arrested at their residence in Lawrenceville, IL, by the Lawrenceville Police Department. They are both currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail and awaiting extradition.