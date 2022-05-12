Friends of Ferdinand Library Second Basement Book Sale May 14th

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have their monthly Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, May 14, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month the Friends will continue to feature a Western collection The gardening and landscaping books are still out on a table. We also received 40+ Sandra Brown novels which are on the Feature Table. There is a collection of baseball and basketball memorabilia and biographies for sale. Both the fiction paperback and hardback book areas are teeming with new donations. The Feature Table also has many new additions in all genres of nonfiction books. The Friends received a large collection of children’s and young adult books that are displayed and are perfect to pick up for summer reading. Young adult books by favorite authors such as Spinelli, Peck, Paulson, Haddix, Avi, Wallace, Lowry, Clements, and Gipson are available.

The Friends have a large collection of jigsaw puzzles for sale. There is a special this month…Buy five puzzles and pay only for the four least expensive. The costliest one is free!

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectibles/Special table are variously priced. There is a table of free items at each sale.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. The Friends cannot take encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on our Facebook page. Several postings are made each month about available items. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sales are used for library programming and materials. Recently, the Friends made a $2500 donation to the library for summer programming at the YMCA plus materials for the Programming Room. Thanks to our sale patrons for allowing the donation to be made.