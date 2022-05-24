Gary W. Byers, 79, of Dale, passed away on Wednesday, May 18th at his home. Gary was born November 10, 1942, in Dale to Harold and Ella Mae (St. Clair) Byers. He married Barbara Schroeder on May 3, 1964, in Lamar. Gary was a Field Service Technician for Thermwood. He was a member of Santa Claus United Methodist Church in Santa Claus. Gary loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a 50+ year member of the Dale American Legion.

Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara; one daughter, Stacey Byers of Santa Claus; one brother, Samuel Byers of Waynesville, NC; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his son, Steven Byers; brothers, Ronald and Harold Byers and a sister, Elaine Grudhoefer.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 24th at 12:00 PM CT in Santa Claus United Methodist Church in Santa Claus. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Dale American Legion will provide military graveside rights. Visitation will be Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until time of services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.