Gerald S. Blessinger, age 67, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:00 p.m. on , 2022, in Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Gerald was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1954, to Edwin J. and Dorothy Mae (Hasenour) Blessinger.

Gerald was a 1972 Jasper High School graduate.

Gerald was a self-employed truck driver for 29 years. He then worked and retired from Cave Quarries Transportation in .

Gerald loved rock & roll music, history, and discussing politics. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, going on cruises, and pitching in on farming projects. He was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helping hand and/or buy you a beer. Gerald had such a phenomenal sense of humor and wit about him, which he was always willing to share with family, friends, and neighbors, usually with a Miller High Life in hand!

Surviving are two sisters; Donna (Dave) Dalton, Huntingburg, IN, Ann (Rob) Hadley, Atlanta, GA, one brother; Kevin (Barb) Blessinger, Huntingburg, IN and five nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, two brothers; Marvin and Jeff Blessinger.