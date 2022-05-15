Gerald S. Blessinger

Gerald was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 26, 1954, to Edwin J. and Dorothy Mae (Hasenour) Blessinger.
Gerald was a 1972 Jasper High School graduate.
Gerald was a self-employed truck driver for 29 years. He then worked and retired from Cave Quarries Transportation in December 2016.
Gerald loved rock & roll music, history, and discussing politics. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, going on cruises, and pitching in on farming projects. He was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helping hand and/or buy you a beer. Gerald had such a phenomenal sense of humor and wit about him, which he was always willing to share with family, friends, and neighbors, usually with a Miller High Life in hand!
Surviving are two sisters; Donna (Dave) Dalton, Huntingburg, IN, Ann (Rob) Hadley, Atlanta, GA, one brother; Kevin (Barb) Blessinger, Huntingburg, IN and five nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, two brothers; Marvin and Jeff Blessinger.
The family would like to thank Northwood Retirement Community, St. Charles Health Campus, Brookside Village, The Timbers of Jasper, and Heart to Heart Hospice as well as Janice Bieker for taking such good care of Gerald.
