Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Summer Food Program

The greater jasper consolidated School Corporation has announced plans to participate in the summer food service program or SFSP. Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age or younger and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved education program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all participants. Meals will begin on May 31st and run until August 5th. For more information, you can contact Katie Sherman at 812-481-4887.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



