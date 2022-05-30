Health department hosting vaccine clinics for incoming 11th and 12th graders

The Dubois County Health Department will be hosting drive-through vaccine clinics for incoming 11th and 12th graders on Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, July 6 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

They will be offering the MCV4 meningitis vaccine that is required prior to 12th grade. They will also offer the Men B vaccine, a 2-dose series given at least a month apart that protects from the current main cause of meningitis that is not in the MCV4 vaccine. Men B is required by most colleges and universities.

No appointment is needed. If the parent or guardian is unable to attend the appointment, please fill out a Parent Permission Form. We will need to see an insurance card and a form of ID at the visit, if you are unable to provide these items, your appointment will be rescheduled. You can print this form on duboiscountyin.org

If you are unsure if your child is up to date on their vaccines, feel free to call the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7056, and we will gladly check the student’s immunization records.

The Dubois County Health Department is located at 1187 S St. Charles Street, Jasper.