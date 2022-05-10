Hilary P. Blessinger, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:51 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Hilary was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 18, 1931, to Benno and Laura (Fehribach) Blessinger. He married Margie Cates on April 29, 1982. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2014.

Hilary was a United States Army Veteran. He served during the Korean War.

Hilary was an accountant. He served his friends and public for 55 years until his retirement at age 86.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the VFW Post #673, and the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed playing cards, reading, and following the stock market.

Hilary was a generous person who donated much of his wealth to many organizations including religious and humanitarian foundations.

Surviving are two daughters; Laura Blessinger, Jasper, IN, and Anita Lemond, Jasper, IN, three sons; Frank Blessinger, Jasper, IN, Mark (Joyce) Newburgh, IN and Chris Blessinger, Jasper, IN, one step-daughter; Julie London, Foley Alabama, two step-sons; John (Karen) London, Owensboro, KY, Jeff London, Owensboro, Ky, four grandchildren; Luke Blessinger, Erica Fleck, and Tyler Schmitt and Evan Lemon, and four-great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is one daughter Norma Blessinger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Hilary P. Blessinger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. A burial will be held at a later date. The V.F.W Post #673 will conduct graveside rites at Kundeck Hall.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to one of Hilary’s favorite charities.

