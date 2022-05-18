IDEM Awards $456,068 in Grants to 18 Applicants

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $465,068 to 18 applicants.

Community Recycling Grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana. The grants provide funding for projects that increase education and promotion of recycling, waste reduction, organics management (including yard waste management and composting), and household hazardous waste collection and disposal. Locally…

City of Jasper, Street Department – $100,000

Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project, and show the sustainability of the project. For additional information, please visit IDEM’s Community Recycling Grant Program webpage, or contact IDEM at 800-988-7901 or crgp@idem.IN.gov.