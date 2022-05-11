Indiana Department of Education to Launch Reading & STEM Coaching

Indiana Department of Education Announces 69 Schools to Launch Reading & STEM Coaching this Fall Coaching Model to Provide Job-Embedded Support for Teachers
The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced a partnership with 69 schools across the state to launch programs this fall that will provide coaching to teachers in research-based instruction in reading or science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) subjects.
“We know the ability to read and engage in STEM content are leading indicators of student success in life after high school,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Knowing that our educators are on the front lines of this important work, we must lean in and offer our educators additional support and training so they can provide the very best research-based instruction to our students. This opportunity will have a lasting impact on student outcomes for a diverse group of school partners throughout Indiana.”
During the 2020-2021 school year, IREAD-3 results showed that nearly one in five Hoosier students were not proficient in reading. To help more students gain reading proficiency by third grade, reading coaches will support kindergarten through second-grade teachers at 54 schools across the state as they lead research-based instruction rooted in the Science of Reading, which is a compilation of scientific research on reading, reading development and reading instruction.
Schools participating in reading instructional coaching –
- ACE Preparatory Academy
- Adams Elementary School, Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Anderson Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation
- Anderson Preparatory Academy, Anderson Preparatory Academy
- Benjamin Harrison Elementary School, School City of East Chicago
- Beveridge Elementary School, Gary Community Schools
- Brook Park Elementary School, MSD Lawrence Township
- Brookview Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Charter School of the Dunes
- Columbia Elementary School, Logansport Community School Corporation
- Culver Elementary School, Culver Community Schools
- Daniel Hale Williams Elementary School, Gary Community Schools
- Eastridge Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Eastside Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation
- Edgewood Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation
- Elwood Elementary School, Elwood Community School Corporation
- Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School, Adelante Schools
- Ernest R Elliott Elementary School, School Town of Munster
- Erskine Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation
- Fairview Elementary School, Logansport Community School Corporation
- Frank H Hammond Elementary School, School Town of Munster
- Frankie Woods McCullough Academy, Gary Community School Corporation
- Franklin Elementary School, Logansport Community Sch Corp
- George Washington Elementary School, School City of East Chicago
- Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Learning, Gary Community School Corporation
- Grassy Creek Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Hawthorne Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Henry S. Evans Elementary School, River Forest Community School Corp
- Hope Elementary School, Flatrock Hawcreek School Corporation
- Huntingburg Elementary School, Southwest Dubois County School Corporation
- Indiana Math and Science Academy
- Jac-Cen-Del Elementary School, Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation
- James B. Eads Elementary School, School Town of Munster
- John I Meister Elementary School, River Forest Community School Corporation
- Joshua Academy
- Ladoga Elementary School, South Montgomery Community School Corporation
- Lakeside Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Landis Elementary School, Logansport Community School Corporation
- Lawrence County Independent School-Elementary, Lawrence County Independent Schools
- Lawrenceburg Primary School, Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation
- Liberty Park Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Lincoln Elementary School, South Bend Community Schools
- Lowell Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Milan Elementary School, Milan Community Schools
- Morristown Elementary School, Shelby Eastern Schools
- Muessel Elementary School, South Bend Community Schools
- Ossian Elementary School, Northern Wells Community Schools
- Pleasant Run Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Rose Hamilton Elementary School, Centerville-Abington Community School Corporation
- Steel City Academy
- Sunny Heights Elementary School, MSD Warren Township
- Tenth Street Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation
- Valley Grove Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation
- Veterans Elementary School, School City of Hobart
Last year, Indiana’s COVID-19 Academic Impact Study indicated that statewide, students in elementary and middle school experienced a significant academic impact in mathematics. Following the same coaching model used for reading, fourth through eighth grade STEM teachers at 15 schools across the state will receive instructional coaching support in inquiry- and problem-based learning, as well as engineering design and modeling in mathematics and science.
Schools participating in STEM instructional coaching –
- Bailly STEM Academy, Gary Community School Corporation
- Belzer Middle School, MSD Lawrence Township
- Career Academy Middle School, Career Academy South Bend
- Columbia 6th Grade Academy, Logansport Community School Corporation
- Edinburgh Middle School, Edinburgh Community Schools
- Edison Middle School, South Bend Community School Corporation
- Eminence Jr-Sr High School, Eminence Community School Corporation
- Gary Middle School, Gary Community School Corporation
- Jac-Cen-Del Elementary School, Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation
- Jac-Cen-Del Jr-Sr High School, Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation
- Jackson Middle School, South Bend Community School Corporation
- Joseph Block Middle School, School City of East Chicago
- Lawrence County Independent Schools-Middle, Lawrence County Independent Schools
- Park Elementary School, Madison-Grant United School Corporation
- Union City Community Jr/Sr High School, Randolph Eastern School Corporation
Some participating schools were identified as high need and invited to participate based on historical ILEARN assessment scores and student population data. Other schools opted into the initiative. In addition to coaching, IDOE is covering the costs of curricular materials, assessment resources, training for coaches, and ongoing program support.
The University of Indianapolis’ Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) was selected through the state procurement process to administer this initiative alongside IDOE and participating schools. All coaches have an established resume in either literacy or STEM instruction and will participate in a training program this summer organized by CELL.
IDOE is deploying $20 million from the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to cover the full cost of programming for the 2022-2023 school year for participating schools. Additional schools will be given another opportunity to participate in the initiative during the 2023-2024 school year.
More information about Indiana’s Priorities for Early Literacy is available here, and information about Indiana’s Priorities for STEM Education is available here.
