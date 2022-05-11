Indiana Department of Education to Launch Reading & STEM Coaching

Indiana Department of Education Announces 69 Schools to Launch Reading & STEM Coaching this Fall Coaching Model to Provide Job-Embedded Support for Teachers



The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced a partnership with 69 schools across the state to launch programs this fall that will provide coaching to teachers in research-based instruction in reading or science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) subjects.

“We know the ability to read and engage in STEM content are leading indicators of student success in life after high school,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Knowing that our educators are on the front lines of this important work, we must lean in and offer our educators additional support and training so they can provide the very best research-based instruction to our students. This opportunity will have a lasting impact on student outcomes for a diverse group of school partners throughout Indiana.”

During the 2020-2021 school year, IREAD-3 results showed that nearly one in five Hoosier students were not proficient in reading. To help more students gain reading proficiency by third grade, reading coaches will support kindergarten through second-grade teachers at 54 schools across the state as they lead research-based instruction rooted in the Science of Reading, which is a compilation of scientific research on reading, reading development and reading instruction.

Schools participating in reading instructional coaching –

ACE Preparatory Academy

Adams Elementary School, Fort Wayne Community Schools

Anderson Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation

Anderson Preparatory Academy, Anderson Preparatory Academy

Benjamin Harrison Elementary School, School City of East Chicago

Beveridge Elementary School, Gary Community Schools

Brook Park Elementary School, MSD Lawrence Township

Brookview Elementary School, MSD Warren Township

Charter School of the Dunes

Columbia Elementary School, Logansport Community School Corporation

Culver Elementary School, Culver Community Schools

Daniel Hale Williams Elementary School, Gary Community Schools

Eastridge Elementary School, MSD Warren Township

Eastside Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation

Edgewood Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation

Elwood Elementary School, Elwood Community School Corporation

Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School, Adelante Schools

Ernest R Elliott Elementary School, School Town of Munster

Erskine Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation

Fairview Elementary School, Logansport Community School Corporation

Frank H Hammond Elementary School, School Town of Munster

Frankie Woods McCullough Academy, Gary Community School Corporation

Franklin Elementary School, Logansport Community Sch Corp

George Washington Elementary School, School City of East Chicago

Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Learning, Gary Community School Corporation

Grassy Creek Elementary School, MSD Warren Township

Hawthorne Elementary School, MSD Warren Township

Henry S. Evans Elementary School, River Forest Community School Corp

Hope Elementary School, Flatrock Hawcreek School Corporation

Huntingburg Elementary School, Southwest Dubois County School Corporation

Indiana Math and Science Academy

Jac-Cen-Del Elementary School, Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation

James B. Eads Elementary School, School Town of Munster

John I Meister Elementary School, River Forest Community School Corporation



Joshua Academy



Ladoga Elementary School, South Montgomery Community School Corporation



Lakeside Elementary School, MSD Warren Township



Landis Elementary School, Logansport Community School Corporation



Lawrence County Independent School-Elementary, Lawrence County Independent Schools



Lawrenceburg Primary School, Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation



Liberty Park Elementary School, MSD Warren Township



Lincoln Elementary School, South Bend Community Schools



Lowell Elementary School, MSD Warren Township



Milan Elementary School, Milan Community Schools



Morristown Elementary School, Shelby Eastern Schools



Muessel Elementary School, South Bend Community Schools



Ossian Elementary School, Northern Wells Community Schools



Pleasant Run Elementary School, MSD Warren Township



Rose Hamilton Elementary School, Centerville-Abington Community School Corporation



Steel City Academy



Sunny Heights Elementary School, MSD Warren Township



Tenth Street Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation



Valley Grove Elementary School, Anderson Community School Corporation



Veterans Elementary School, School City of Hobart

Last year, Indiana’s COVID-19 Academic Impact Study indicated that statewide, students in elementary and middle school experienced a significant academic impact in mathematics. Following the same coaching model used for reading, fourth through eighth grade STEM teachers at 15 schools across the state will receive instructional coaching support in inquiry- and problem-based learning, as well as engineering design and modeling in mathematics and science.

Schools participating in STEM instructional coaching –

Bailly STEM Academy, Gary Community School Corporation

Belzer Middle School, MSD Lawrence Township

Career Academy Middle School, Career Academy South Bend

Columbia 6th Grade Academy, Logansport Community School Corporation

Edinburgh Middle School, Edinburgh Community Schools

Edison Middle School, South Bend Community School Corporation

Eminence Jr-Sr High School, Eminence Community School Corporation

Gary Middle School, Gary Community School Corporation

Jac-Cen-Del Elementary School, Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation

Jac-Cen-Del Jr-Sr High School, Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation

Jackson Middle School, South Bend Community School Corporation

Joseph Block Middle School, School City of East Chicago

Lawrence County Independent Schools-Middle, Lawrence County Independent Schools

Park Elementary School, Madison-Grant United School Corporation



Union City Community Jr/Sr High School, Randolph Eastern School Corporation

Some participating schools were identified as high need and invited to participate based on historical ILEARN assessment scores and student population data. Other schools opted into the initiative. In addition to coaching, IDOE is covering the costs of curricular materials, assessment resources, training for coaches, and ongoing program support.

The University of Indianapolis’ Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) was selected through the state procurement process to administer this initiative alongside IDOE and participating schools. All coaches have an established resume in either literacy or STEM instruction and will participate in a training program this summer organized by CELL.

IDOE is deploying $20 million from the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to cover the full cost of programming for the 2022-2023 school year for participating schools. Additional schools will be given another opportunity to participate in the initiative during the 2023-2024 school year.

More information about Indiana’s Priorities for Early Literacy is available here, and information about Indiana’s Priorities for STEM Education is available here.