Indiana Furniture’s Perfect Safety Score Leads to INSHARP Recertification.

In living up to one of its core values, Create a Safe and Healthy Work Environment, Indiana Furniture has achieved a three-year INSHARPrecertification for its Flat Line Assembly plant. Less than 50 Indiana businesses have achieved this certification and they are recognized as workplace safety and health leaders.

“We first received INSHARP certification in 2017 and to be recognized again is a testament to the focus and dedication of our employees,” stated Greg Hildenbrand, Safety and Environmental Engineer for Indiana Furniture. “Creating an ongoing safe and healthy mindset throughout the facility has required serious effort on everyone’s part and receiving INSHARP status is a significant achievement.”

To participate in INSHARP (Indiana Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program), a company must develop, implement, and maintain an exemplary worker safety and health management system and pass a comprehensive evaluation. In addition, the facility’s Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) and Total Recordable Case (TRC) rates must be below the national industry average. For more information about INSHARP, visit www.in.gov/dol/insharp.

Indiana Furniture’s Flat Line Assembly plant produces wood case goods utilizing a proprietary finish, UVAdvantage, which does not emit irritable toxins, formaldehyde, or solvents into the air, contributing to safer and healthier work environments during manufacturing and throughout the life of the product.

ABOUT INDIANA FURNITURE

Indiana Furniture, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana for over a century, is committed to providing office furnishings of the highest standards in quality, craftsmanship and backed by industry-best customer service. Through a culture of continuous improvement, flexibility, and state-of-the-art technology, the company delivers a wide range of environmentally conscious products at competitive prices. To learn more, visit www.IndianaFurniture.com.

ABOUT INSHARP

As a federally recognized program, the Indiana Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (INSHARP) provides recognition, rewards, and ongoing support to small Hoosier employers that operate exemplary safety and health management systems. Certification in INSHARP is an achievement of status that will single out employers among business peers as a model worksite for occupational safety and health. www.in.gov/insharp