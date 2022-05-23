Indiana Likely to Join Other States in Trans athlete Legislation

Indiana will likely join the list of states with laws that reserve girls sports just for girls this week. Republican lawmakers are expected to override Governor Holcomb’s veto of the legislation that keeps trans athletes from competing in girls sports. The governor vetoed the plan back in March, but it passed by wide margins at the Capitol earlier this year, and Republicans are expected to pass it again when they return to the Capitol tomorrow.

