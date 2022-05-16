Indiana State Police Career Camp to be held summer at Vincennes University

The Indiana State Police Career Camp gives high school age students an in-depth and hands on law enforcement experience. This means that any student going into high school or has graduated but not yet attended college is eligible to attend this camp.

Career Camp is co-ed and is directed by Troopers throughout the entire state. Our staff is compiled of male and female law enforcement personnel, utilizing many of the same experts that train our very own Troopers, as well as professionals from other walks of life that relate to a law enforcement field.

While attending the camps, each camper will find out what it takes to be a Trooper, experience some of the same things that officers do during their career and get to see the other careers and specialties within the law enforcement field.

Students will participate in physical training, familiarization of police equipment, conduct their own crime scene investigations, hear from defense attorneys, judges, and other experts in the criminal justice field, and watch exciting police demonstrations. All career camps start on a Sunday and end that Friday. There is a graduation ceremony at the close of the camp that parents/family are invited to attend.

You can email Trooper Jordan Lee at Jlee@isp.in.gov for questions, or register for the camp by visiting Trooper.org

This year’s ISP Career Camp at Vincennes University will be held from June 19-June 24, 2022.