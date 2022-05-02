Indiana State Police Conducting Investigation into Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of the Jasonville Police Department, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District has been called to investigate an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting in Jasonville.

The preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police detectives revealed that on Friday afternoon, an officer from the Jasonville Police Department responded to a neighborhood in Jasonville about a disruptive subject outside of a residence after calls from local concerned citizens. As officers made contact with the male, who was holding a knife, the man purportedly refused commands to drop the weapon and lunged toward the officer. The officer fired at least one shot from their department-issued handgun hitting the subject.

The subject was transported to a nearby hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries and his current medical condition is unknown. No one else was injured in the incident.

The identity of the subject as well as the identity of the officers involved will be forthcoming.

This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Once the criminal investigation is complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Greene County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.

There is no further information to release at this time.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.