INDOT to close area highways

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 65 in Pike county near Union.

Beginning on or around May 31, SR 65 will be closed near Union. Crews will be replacing the bridge over Branch Harbin Creek. During construction, crews will be replacing the bridge with a box culvert. Once complete, SR 65 will remain closed in this area to facilitate another construction project. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August.

The official detour for motorists is State Road 56 to US 41 to State Road 64. Local residents will have access up to the point of closure.

INDOT will also impose short road closures on State Road 257 in northern Pike County and Southern Daviess County. These closures are to replace pipes along the roadway.

This work is expected to begin on or around June 8. There are five pipes being replaced. Pipe replacement will result in daily closures of State Road 257. Work includes full-width pavement cut, removal of old pipe, and installation of new pipe. Each closure is expected to re-open in the afternoon.

Each pipe will be replaced one at a time. The first project is located just north of Otwell in Pike County near East County Road 550 North. The final project is located just north of the East Fork of the White River in Daviess County.

Work is expected to last until June 15, depending on the weather.

An official detour for motorists is State Road 356 to State Road 57 to US 50. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.