Jane Lavone Hollis, 95, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away on , 2022, at Lakewood Home.

She was born on , 1927, to Floyd and Annis (Bell) Davis in Dutchtown, Indiana.

She retired after 45 years as a bookkeeper for Elmer Buchta Trucking. She was a member of Otwell United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She loved quilting, cooking, sewing, and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Daniel Hollis, in 1988. Also preceding her are sons Paul David & Dennis Wayne Hollis, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by daughters Charlene (Tim) Leinenbach, Marlene Lorey, Lesa (Bryan) Seng, and Carmen (Greg) Coleman; sister Virginia Polen; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, at Otwell United Methodist Church, Pastors Jeff Pinney and Greg Davis officiating, with burial to follow at Otwell Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Otwell UMC, AseraCare Hospice, and Lakewood Home Resident Fund.

Harris Funeral Home is entrusted with care. Online condolences may be made at odharrisfuneralhome.com