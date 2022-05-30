Jasper-Dubois County Library launches summer reading

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library kicks off its Summer Reading Program on Tuesday, May 31st.

It will take place at all 4 library branches, which include: Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, & Birdseye.

The program consists of a reading challenge and events throughout the summer for all ages. Patrons can participate in the reading challenge online by downloading the reading tracking app called Beanstack. Paper reading logs are also available at the libraries.

Those who complete the reading challenge will receive tickets to put into prize drawings. You can read all summer long to earn more tickets. The challenge will run through Friday, July 29th .

There are also programs every week during the summer that range from magic shows, live animal shows, and so much more. For more information on the reading challenge and summer programs, visit jdcpl.us.