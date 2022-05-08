Joseph J. Seal, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:11 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Joe was born in Rantoul, Illinois, on July 24, 1950, to Murel J. and Mary J. (Ash) Seal. He married Sue Streicher on June 22, 1974, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Joe retired at Masterbrand after many years of service.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, their Holy Name Society, and the Jasper K of C. He was also a former volunteer at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

He loved watching sports on t.v., especially the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and the Indiana Hoosiers. He enjoyed music, reading and was a trivia buff. He enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor.

Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Sue Seal, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Heather (Thomas) Fitzgerald, Blauvelt, New York, one son; Jeremy Seal, Westfiled, IN, two grandchildren; Max and Teddy Fitzgerald, three sisters; Teresa (Cap) Knepp, Karen (Sam) Graber, Sharon (Jon) McMullen, five brothers; Bill (Chris) Seal, Ed Seal, Bob (Loretta) Seal, Tom (Nancy) Seal, Leonard Seal, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph J. Seal will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN. An entombment will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.