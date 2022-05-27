Kenny A. Laswell, age 57, of Palmyra, IN passed away on May 20, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.

He was born on October 20, 1964, in New Albany, IN to Henry J. “Buck” Laswell and Mary Ann (Knight) Webster.

Kenny was a straight-talking, jack-of-all-trades person who would help anyone. He was a very loving father who loved children, anyone’s children. Kenny loved deer hunting and was an avid horseman. He worked building construction and currently worked for ABS Home Builders.

Preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Webster.

Surviving Kenny is his wife Melissa (Biederman) Laswell, his father Henry “Buck” Laswell, children; Dalton Novak, Aiden Laswell and Jace Tomlin, siblings; Sharon (Roland Raymond) Laswell and David (Shannon) Webster, along with many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

The burial will be at Bloom Riddle Cemetery, Alton, IN.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bloom Riddle Cemetery or to The Asperger/Autism Network.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

The family asks that visitors please wear a mask during visitation.

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kenny Laswell.