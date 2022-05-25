Lawmakers Override Governor Holcomb’s Veto

As expected, Indiana lawmakers once again passed a law to keep girls’ sports for biological girls in the state. And as expected, the ACLU has sued. Lawmakers overrode Governor Holcomb’s veto yesterday. Republicans say the idea of the new law is to make sure non-biological girls and young women don’t get edged out in sports. The ACLU claims the new law is a Title Nine violation in that it discriminates against people based on their gender identity.

