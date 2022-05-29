Lola F. Gilmore, age 87, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 11:26 a.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Jasper.

She was born November 21, 1934, in Kyana, Indiana, to Thomas and Evelyn (Basinger) Huff; and married Kenneth H. Gilmore on June 24, 1950, in Mentor, Indiana. Lola was a homemaker and formerly worked at Swifts. She was a member of the Anderson Valley Christian Church and Birdseye Order of the Eastern Star #590. Lola enjoyed birdwatching and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Gilmore, who passed away on August 27, 2020; one son and one daughter, John Gilmore and Kenneta Merder; two siblings, Henry Huff and Nancy Carrender; and one grandson, Aaron Merder.

She is survived by three children, Daniel (Margi) Gilmore of Evansville, Rhonda (Greg) Hochgesang of Jasper, and James Gilmore of Sumter, South Carolina; son-in-law, Greg Merder of Jasper; sister-in-law, Linda Huff of Birdseye; (9) grandchildren and (16) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Lola Gilmore will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Cox Cemetery near Kyana. Ministers Jack Wilson and Chuck Crews will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday; and also from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Wednesday. A vigil service will be conducted by the Birdseye Order of the Eastern Star at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.nassandson.com