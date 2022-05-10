Lovella K. Neukam, age 97, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Lovella was born in Ireland, Indiana, on July 14, 1924, to William and Clara (Weisman) Meyer. She married Alden Neukam on May 6, 1948, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2001.

She helped on the family farm.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Boone Township and the Friendly Neighbors Home-Ec Club.

She enjoyed quilting, jigsaw puzzles, word searches, gandering in the stores around town, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is one son, Sam (Sandy) Neukam, Huntingburg, IN, seven grandchildren, Brian Neukam, Teresa Neukam, Tonya (Tom) Austeri, Tabitha (Matt) Rahn, April Neukam, Brad Neukam, and Ashten (Kellen) Kemme, four great-grandchildren, and Baby K on the way, daughter-in-law, Ellen Trice, of Georgia, one sister Henrietta Neukam, Dale, IN, and one brother, Wilfred Meyer, Otwell, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one son, Ronnie Neukam, and two brothers, Melvin and Frederick Meyer.

A funeral service for Lovella K. Neukam will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township in Boone Township, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and two hours before services at the church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

